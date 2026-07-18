Children Of Blood And Bone First Look Unveils A Star Studded Fantasy World

Paramount Pictures has released the first look images from its upcoming fantasy film Children Of Blood And Bone, giving audiences an early glimpse of the highly anticipated adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel. Directed by Gina Prince Bythewood, the film brings the popular fantasy story to the big screen and is scheduled to release in cinemas across India in January 2027.

Set in the fictional world of Orïsha, Children Of Blood And Bone follows the story of a young woman determined to bring back the magic that was taken away from her people. As she begins her journey, she joins forces with her brother and the son and daughter of the ruling king. Together, they take on a dangerous mission to challenge a powerful ruler and fight against his harsh rule while trying to restore hope to their land.

The film features a large ensemble cast led by Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg and Tosin Cole. The cast also includes Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe Damijo, Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Academy Award winner Regina King, Idris Elba and Academy Award winner Viola Davis.

Based on Tomi Adeyemi’s internationally bestselling novel, the film adapts the first book from the popular fantasy series. The story combines elements of magic, adventure, family, courage and resistance, making it one of the most talked about fantasy adaptations currently in production.

The first look images introduce audiences to the world of Orïsha and offer a preview of the characters who will lead the story. While the makers have not revealed many plot details beyond the basic premise, the visuals suggest that the film aims to recreate the large scale fantasy setting described in the original novel.

The project is directed by Gina Prince Bythewood, known for her work across both action and drama films. With a large cast and a globally popular source novel, Children Of Blood And Bone is among Paramount Pictures’ major upcoming releases.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas across India in January 2027. While an exact release date has not yet been announced, the first look images have offered fans their first official preview of the fantasy adventure as the countdown to its theatrical release begins.