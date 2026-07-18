The Odyssey Beats Oppenheimer To Record Christopher Nolan’s Biggest Opening Day In India

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has made a strong start at the Indian box office by collecting around ₹19.50 Cr gross, which is approximately USD 2.05 million, on its opening day. The film’s India nett collection stands at around ₹16 Cr, making it the biggest opening day for a non franchise Hollywood film in the country. With this, The Odyssey has gone past the previous record held by Oppenheimer, which had opened with ₹17.77 Cr.

A major reason behind the film’s strong opening is Christopher Nolan’s popularity among Indian audiences. Over the years, the filmmaker has built a loyal fan base through his previous releases, and his latest film has benefited from that strong reputation. His name continues to be one of the biggest attractions for moviegoers in India.

Apart from setting a new overall opening day record, The Odyssey has also created history in the IMAX format. The film earned more than ₹5 Cr from IMAX screens alone, making it the biggest IMAX opening day ever recorded in India. Christopher Nolan has consistently supported the IMAX format, and his previous film Oppenheimer currently holds the record for the highest lifetime IMAX collections in the country. The Odyssey is now expected to challenge that benchmark during its theatrical run.

Premium cinema formats also played a significant role in the film’s performance. IMAX, PXL, EpiQ, 4DX, PCX and other premium screens contributed more than 40 per cent of the film’s total box office collections on its opening day.

Although the opening day collection was around 10 per cent higher than Oppenheimer, the number of tickets sold was reportedly about 5 per cent lower. Higher ticket prices helped increase the overall revenue, especially in premium formats, which may explain part of the difference in admissions.

Despite that, The Odyssey has received a positive response from both critics and audiences. The film is also expected to enjoy an extended run in IMAX theatres, which could support its box office performance in the coming weeks.

The next major target for The Odyssey will be to surpass Oppenheimer’s lifetime India collection of ₹159 Cr. While it is still early in its theatrical run, the film has started on a strong note, and its performance over the coming days will determine how much further it can go at the Indian box office.