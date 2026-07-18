GDN Release Date Announced As R Madhavan Brings GD Naidu’s Story To Screen

The makers of GDN, starring R. Madhavan in the lead role, have officially announced the film’s theatrical release date. The biographical drama, based on the life of Indian inventor Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, also known as GD Naidu, is set to arrive in cinemas on August 7, 2026. The announcement comes shortly after the release of the film’s trailer, which introduced audiences to the inspiring story of one of India’s pioneering inventors.

Sharing the release date on social media, the makers wrote, “Story of a Man Driven by Passion… Fueled by Legacy.” The announcement confirmed that the film will hit theatres across the country on August 7.

The recently released trailer gives a look into the life of GD Naidu and follows his journey from his younger days to becoming a well known inventor, engineer and entrepreneur. Set during the pre independence period, the film highlights his determination to develop practical technologies despite facing several personal and professional challenges. It also focuses on his unique way of thinking and his efforts to create affordable innovations that could benefit people in India.

Apart from R. Madhavan, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in important roles. The music and background score have been composed by Govind Vasantha, while Aravind Kamalanathan has handled the cinematography. The editing has been done by Bijith Bala.

The screenplay for GDN has been written by Krishnakumar Ramakumar along with R. Madhavan. The film has been produced by Varghese Moolan under his production banner in association with Tricolour Films, the company founded by Madhavan and his wife, Sarita.

After its theatrical release, GDN is expected to premiere on Netflix. However, the makers have not yet announced the official streaming date for the film.

For those unfamiliar with his story, Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, popularly known as GD Naidu, was an Indian inventor, engineer and industrial pioneer. He was recognised for developing practical and affordable technologies that addressed everyday needs and contributed to industrial growth in India.

On the work front, R. Madhavan was last seen in Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the films also featured Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Gaurav Gera in key roles. They were released in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, and received mixed responses from audiences and critics.