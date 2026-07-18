Justin Bieber Makes Headlines With Skylrk Pop Up Before Big FIFA World Cup Performance

Singer Justin Bieber has launched a five day immersive pop up for his fashion and technology brand, Skylrk, in New York. The temporary store opened on Thursday and has already attracted large crowds, with fans lining up well before the opening. According to Women’s Wear Daily, people started queuing on Wednesday night, and the line reportedly stretched around the block during the first two days of the event.

After attending the opening of the Skylrk pop up, the 32 year old Grammy winning singer was seen leaving the celebrity restaurant Carbone on Friday night, July 17, in New York City. Justin kept his look casual for the outing. He wore a white T shirt, black checkered shorts, white socks and blue gray sneakers. Later in the evening, he was also spotted heading to Wall Street Bath and Spa with members of his team while carrying what appeared to be a tablet under his arm.

The Skylrk pop up has been designed as an interactive shopping experience. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the space includes “sculptural fixtures with interactive shopping vignettes alongside LED screen filled walls and a large geodesic inspired dome installation.” The setup combines fashion, technology and visual displays to create a unique experience for visitors.

The store features a range of Skylrk products, including clothing, accessories and footwear. Visitors can also find new collections along with several items that had previously sold out. Some of the products on display are similar to pieces Justin wore during one of his Grammy performances.

The launch of the pop up comes just days before Justin’s scheduled appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show. Earlier this month, it was announced that he would be one of the performers at the first ever halftime show in FIFA World Cup history.

Justin is set to perform alongside Madonna, Shakira and BTS during the event, making it one of the biggest musical performances connected to the tournament. The halftime show is scheduled to take place on Sunday and has already generated significant attention from football fans and music audiences around the world.

With the Skylrk pop up attracting strong interest and his FIFA World Cup 2026 performance approaching, Justin Bieber remains in the spotlight for both his fashion venture and his upcoming appearance on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.