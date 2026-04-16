The Drama Races Into Top 10 A24 Hits In Just 10 Days

The Drama, starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, has shown a strong performance at the domestic box office in North America within just ten days of its release. The film is steadily earning good numbers and is expected to enter the list of top 5 highest grossing films for A24 in the region.

The romantic comedy is currently facing competition from You, Me & Tuscany, another film in the same genre. Despite this, the combined popularity of its lead actors has helped maintain its momentum. While the film was made on a modest budget and still has a long way to go in terms of total earnings, it is not expected to surpass Marty Supreme, which remains A24’s highest grossing film in North America.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the film recorded one of the strongest second Tuesday collections in A24’s history. It earned $1.4 million on its second discounted Tuesday at the domestic box office. This figure shows a 46.6 percent drop compared to the previous Tuesday. Even with this drop, the film’s performance remains comparable to Civil War, which also earned $1.4 million on a similar day, though it is behind Marty Supreme’s $2.1 million.

After this, the total domestic collection of The Drama has reached $33.2 million. Based on its current trend, it is expected to reach around $50 million during its run in North America.

The film has also entered the list of the top 10 highest grossing A24 films of all time in North America. It has surpassed the earnings of Babygirl, an erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman, which had collected $28.2 million during its theatrical run.

Currently, the top performers for A24 in North America include films like Everything Everywhere All at Once with $77 million and Uncut Gems with $50 million. With projections suggesting a total between $50 million and $60 million, The Drama is expected to move further up the rankings and secure a place among the top 5. The film was released on April 3.