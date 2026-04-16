Yash Breaks Silence On Ramayana VFX Comparison With Adipurush

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most talked about films planned for 2026. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. On April 2, the makers released the first look of Ranbir Kapoor, which received a positive response from many viewers. However, some people pointed out issues with the visual effects and compared it to Adipurush.

Actor Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, has now responded to these comments. He explained that the visuals shown so far are not final. He described them as “work in progress” and said improvements are expected before the film releases.

The team has started early promotions for the film. Recently, Yash and producer Namit Malhotra attended CinemaCon 2026 in Los Angeles. At the event, they spoke about the scale and planning of the project. In a video shared online, Yash spoke about the VFX work and said, “It’s DNEG (the VFX company) on board. So the photo – realistic, the visuals that you are talking – it’s still work in progress. I am sure it will be even better when we’ll see the finished product. We are really making a product which is top-notch.”

#Ramayana VFX is WIP – #Yash



"The photo realistic, the visuals that you are talking, it's still work in progress. I am sure it will be even better when we'll see the finished product. We are really making a product which is top-notch."#RanbirKapoor #NiteshTiwari pic.twitter.com/bSbcYILQw6 — The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) April 16, 2026

During the same visit, they also spoke to international media. In a conversation with Michael Sandoval, Yash shared details about the film’s release timeline. He said, “Ramayana, we are planning this year. This year, Diwali, which is in October last week.” However, in 2026, Diwali is expected to fall in early November. Earlier reports suggested that Ramayana Part 1 could release on October 30.

The makers have already confirmed that the second part of the film will release on Diwali 2027. The film is currently in production.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, the film also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film continues to generate interest due to its large scale, cast, and overall concept.