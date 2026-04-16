Aaron Carter’s Mom Starts Fundraiser to Get Him a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Aaron Carter’s legacy is back in the spotlight, this time through a deeply personal effort led by his mother. Jane Carter Schneck has launched a GoFundMe campaign to secure her late son a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The goal is set at $85,000, which is the official fee required for the creation, installation, and long-term maintenance of a star. The campaign is being positioned as a collective effort. Fans, friends, and supporters are being encouraged to contribute or simply share the fundraiser to help honor Aaron’s life and career.

But here’s the reality. Getting a star on the Walk of Fame isn’t just about money. There’s a formal nomination process involved, and not every submission gets approved. Even if the funds are raised, the final decision still depends on the selection committee.

As of now, the campaign has just begun, with only a handful of donors contributing in its early stage. Jane Carter has reportedly said she plans to submit the application before the May 15 deadline. For many, this raises a bigger conversation about legacy.

Aaron Carter rose to fame in the early 2000s, becoming a teenage pop sensation with hits like “I Want Candy” and “Aaron’s Party.” He toured internationally, appeared on multiple TV shows, and built a fanbase that still remembers him today. He also frequently shared the spotlight with his brother Nick Carter during the early phase of his career. But his life was also marked by struggles.

In the years leading up to his death in 2022 at the age of 34, Carter dealt with legal issues and mental health challenges. His passing, reportedly linked to substance use, shocked fans and brought renewed attention to the pressures of early fame. Now, this fundraiser is less about controversy and more about remembrance.

The GoFundMe description frames it as a way to celebrate his impact on a generation. Whether the campaign succeeds or not, it’s clear that for his family and fans, Aaron Carter’s place in pop culture is already secured. The question is whether Hollywood will officially recognize it.