Varun Tej Injured During Bhari Shoot Fans Concerned

Varun Tej recently suffered a knee injury while preparing for his upcoming film Bhari. The actor was involved in intense training sessions and was practicing volleyball for the sports based drama when the injury happened. Due to the severity of the injury, he had to undergo a minor surgical procedure.

On April 15, his sister Niharika Konidela shared an official update about his health through social media. She informed that Varun Tej is now recovering and is under proper medical care. In her statement, she said, “My brother recently sustained a severe knee fracture while practicing volleyball for our upcoming film Bhari. He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision.” She further added, “We are hopeful that he will regain full strength and health. We truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time.”

After this update, many fans reacted online and expressed their concern for the actor. Some wished him a quick recovery and shared supportive messages.

Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej garu is currently recovering well under medical supervision. On behalf of the entire team, we wish him a very speedy recovery! We can't wait to have him back on the court. 🙏🏽♥️#Bhari #NiharikaKonidela @yadhuvamsee41 pic.twitter.com/wtTknCGGJh — Pink Elephant Pictures (@PinkElephant_P) April 15, 2026

Bhari is being described as a sports driven drama and is currently under production. The film is expected to release during the Sankranthi festive season. Niharika Konidela is also associated with the project as a producer. She had earlier started her production journey with Committee Kurrollu and has been actively working on different projects since then.

Before Bhari, she backed the film RaaKaaSaa, which received a mixed response at the box office. Now, she is once again collaborating with her brother for this new project.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Niharika spoke about how she became a producer at the age of 22. She explained, “It was not a very like a conscious, calculative decision, to be honest. When I made my first web series, I released it on YouTube because there were no OTT platforms in 2015. I wrote, produced and acted in Muddapappu Avakai. I launched my production Pink Elephant Pictures the same year and my journey as producer has been organic since then. I have worked on numerous series and ventured into feature films with Committee Kurrollu in 2024. The film was a hit and I followed it up with RaaKaaSaa now and am happy to see its success.”