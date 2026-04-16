Mohanlal Announces Athimanoharam With A Surprising First Look

Mohanlal has officially announced his upcoming film titled Athimanoharam. The film marks his second collaboration with director Tharun Moorthy after the success of Thudarum. The announcement was made through social media, where the actor also shared a new poster and extended Vishu wishes to his fans.

In the newly released poster, Mohanlal is seen wearing a police uniform and looking upward with a smile. The background shows devotees on their way to Sabarimala, adding a cultural setting to the scene. The design of the title includes two stars, which suggests that his character is a Sub Inspector in the film.

Athimanoharam is described as a cop action comedy. Mohanlal plays the role of a Sub Inspector working at a local police station. The screenplay is written by Ratheesh Ravi. The film also marks the return of Meera Jasmine in a lead role alongside Mohanlal after several years. She had earlier appeared in a cameo role in Hridayapoorvam with the actor.

The project went through some changes during its development. It was initially announced as L365, with actor Austin Das set to direct it. However, due to creative differences, he was replaced by Tharun Moorthy. This change led to the project being reworked into a new film, now titled Athimanoharam.

Looking at Mohanlal’s upcoming films, he will next be seen in Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film was earlier planned for release on April 2, 2026, but has now been postponed to May 21, 2026, which also marks the actor’s 66th birthday.

Before that, Drishyam 2, which was first released on OTT, is set to have a theatrical release on April 10, 2026. In addition to Athimanoharam, Mohanlal has also announced other projects including L367 and a film with Priyadarshan, which will be his 100th project.

The actor is also expected to appear in cameo roles in upcoming films such as Jailer 2, Khalifa Part 1, and Thudakkam.