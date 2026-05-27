Suriya’s Karuppu Nears Massive ₹200 Crore Mark Despite Tuesday Drop

Karuppu continued its strong performance at the Indian box office despite seeing a drop in collections on its 2nd Tuesday. The film reportedly earned around ₹4.75 crore on Day 12, which was nearly 30 per cent lower than its Monday collection. While the drop appears noticeable, trade observers believe Monday’s unusually strong performance may have influenced the comparison.

Even after the fall on Tuesday, the film’s collections remain stable compared to its 2nd Friday numbers. According to reports, the reason behind the film’s strong Monday hold is still unclear, as such trends are generally uncommon during the second week of a theatrical run. Some reports suggest there may still have been spillover demand from the weekend.

The total Indian box office collection of the Suriya starrer now stands at around ₹183 crore after 12 days in theatres. The film is expected to collect between ₹63 crore and ₹65 crore during its second week, which could take its total close to ₹195 crore by the end of Week 2.

The day wise collections for the film are as follows:

Week One collection stood at ₹130.00 crore.

The film earned ₹9.25 crore on 2nd Friday, followed by ₹15.00 crore on 2nd Saturday and ₹17.25 crore on 2nd Sunday. On 2nd Monday, the collection was ₹6.75 crore, while 2nd Tuesday brought in ₹4.75 crore.

In Tamil Nadu, Karuppu collected around ₹3.25 crore on Tuesday. Reports suggest that after staying ahead of Vikram in second week daily collections for 3 days, the film fell behind on Tuesday. The movie is still expected to cross ₹150 crore in Tamil Nadu during its full run, although reaching ₹175 crore may become difficult if the trend continues.

The film has also performed well in the Telugu states, where its second week collection is expected to cross ₹9 crore. Reports indicate that the film could finish its overall run with more than ₹30 crore in the region and may even touch ₹35 crore if collections remain steady in the third week.

The territorial breakdown of Karuppu’s India collections stands at ₹120.75 crore from Tamil Nadu, ₹27.75 crore from APTS, ₹19.25 crore from Karnataka, ₹12.75 crore from Kerala and ₹2.50 crore from the rest of India.