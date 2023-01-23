scorecardresearch
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Dialogues: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s comedy dialogues will make you fall in love

We have comedy dialogues from the trailer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Dialogues pic courtesy twitter
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is back with the highly anticipated romance comedy movie. The trailer of director Luv Ranjan’s film ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkar’ was released today.

The trailer starts with both Ranbir and Shraddha can be seen sitting near the beach, and Ranbir can be heard saying, “Aaj kal relationship mein ghusna aasan hai ghusne se nikalna muskil, Rishta jodna asan hai todna muskil.”

Ranbir and Shraddha can be seen flirting, romancing, meeting each other’s families for marriage, and at the end cheating on each other in the name of love. This shows that love is a battle of wits. It appears to be the one to bring love back to the big screen in 2023 style.

The picture stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia, along with other actors. The movie is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, directed by Luv Ranjan, and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

The film is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

We have comedy dialogues from the trailer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Check out Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Dialogues below:

Aaj Kal Relationship Mein Ghusna Aasaan Hai Usme Se Nikalna Mushkil...rishta Jodhna Aasaan Hai Todna Mushkil
"Aaj kal relationship mein ghusna aasaan hai usme se nikalna mushkil...Rishta jodhna aasaan hai todna mushkil" - Ranbir Kapoor
| Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
"Woh ladki hai baaki woh khud kar legi tuje bas halka sa shakh karaana hain" - Ranbir Kapoor
Yeh Toh Full Line Maar Rahi Hain Mujhpe
"Yeh toh full line maar rahi hain mujhpe" - Ranbir Kapoor
Woh Hi Nahi Hii Hii Wala Hiee Tha
"Woh hi nahi hii hii wala hiee tha" - Ranbir Kapoor
Pyaar Karna Hain Yaa Timepass Karna Hain
"Pyaar karna hain yaa timepass karna hain?" - Ranbir Kapoor
Timepass Bhi Aise Kisike Saath Bhi Nahi Kar Sakti Uske Liye Bhi Koi Milna Chahiye Naa
"Timepass bhi aise kisike saath bhi nahi kar sakti uske liye bhi koi milna chahiye naa" - Shraddha Kapoor
Pyaara Aur Lovable Same Hota Hain
"Pyaara aur lovable same hota hain" - Shraddha Kapoor
Main Dono Hoon Hindi Mein Bhi Aur English Mein Bhi
"Main dono hoon Hindi mein bhi aur English mein bhi" - Ranbir Kapoor
Daaru Pilaake Tera Fayda Bhi Nahi Uthaungi.. I Know Tu Darr Raha Hain But Trust Me
"Daaru pilaake tera fayda bhi nahi uthaungi.. I know tu darr raha hain but trust me" - Shraddha Kapoor
Raatein Jo Bachhi Hai Woh Sari Teri Muje Toh Tere Din Chahiye Teri Subah Teri Dopahar Teri Sham
"Raatein jo bachhi hai woh sari teri muje toh tere din chahiye teri subah teri dopahar teri sham" - Ranbir Kapoor
Bhagega Toh Nahi
"Bhagega toh nahi?" - Shraddha Kapoor
Mummy Kasam Jayegi Toh Tu Hi Chodkar Jayegi
"Mummy kasam jayegi toh tu hi chodkar jayegi" - Ranbir Kapoor
Hume Saccha Pyaar Ho Gaya Aur Yeh Mazze Le Rahi Hain
"Hume saccha pyaar ho gaya aur yeh mazze le rahi hain" - Ranbir Kapoor
Chor Se Chori Makaar Se Makaari Nahi Karti Pyaar Toh Bole Naan Ahi Karti Yeh Kya Ghatiya Tareeka Hain
"Chor se Chori...Makaar se Makaari....nahi karti pyaar toh bole naa nahi karti...yeh kya ghatiya tareeka hain" - Ranbir Kapoor
Ab Isse Main Bataunga Ki Kisi Masoom Ke Dil Se Khelne Ka Nateeja Kya Hota Hai
"Ab isse main bataunga ki kisi masoom ke dil se khelne ka nateeja kya hota hai" - Ranbir Kapoor
