Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Dialogues: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s comedy dialogues will make you fall in love

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is back with the highly anticipated romance comedy movie. The trailer of director Luv Ranjan’s film ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkar’ was released today.

The trailer starts with both Ranbir and Shraddha can be seen sitting near the beach, and Ranbir can be heard saying, “Aaj kal relationship mein ghusna aasan hai ghusne se nikalna muskil, Rishta jodna asan hai todna muskil.”

Ranbir and Shraddha can be seen flirting, romancing, meeting each other’s families for marriage, and at the end cheating on each other in the name of love. This shows that love is a battle of wits. It appears to be the one to bring love back to the big screen in 2023 style.

The picture stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia, along with other actors. The movie is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, directed by Luv Ranjan, and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

The film is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

We have comedy dialogues from the trailer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Check out Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Dialogues below:

"Aaj kal relationship mein ghusna aasaan hai usme se nikalna mushkil...Rishta jodhna aasaan hai todna mushkil" - Ranbir Kapoor

"Woh ladki hai baaki woh khud kar legi tuje bas halka sa shakh karaana hain" - Ranbir Kapoor

"Yeh toh full line maar rahi hain mujhpe" - Ranbir Kapoor

"Woh hi nahi hii hii wala hiee tha" - Ranbir Kapoor

"Pyaar karna hain yaa timepass karna hain?" - Ranbir Kapoor

"Timepass bhi aise kisike saath bhi nahi kar sakti uske liye bhi koi milna chahiye naa" - Shraddha Kapoor

"Pyaara aur lovable same hota hain" - Shraddha Kapoor

"Main dono hoon Hindi mein bhi aur English mein bhi" - Ranbir Kapoor

"Daaru pilaake tera fayda bhi nahi uthaungi.. I know tu darr raha hain but trust me" - Shraddha Kapoor

"Raatein jo bachhi hai woh sari teri muje toh tere din chahiye teri subah teri dopahar teri sham" - Ranbir Kapoor

"Bhagega toh nahi?" - Shraddha Kapoor

"Mummy kasam jayegi toh tu hi chodkar jayegi" - Ranbir Kapoor

"Hume saccha pyaar ho gaya aur yeh mazze le rahi hain" - Ranbir Kapoor

"Chor se Chori...Makaar se Makaari....nahi karti pyaar toh bole naa nahi karti...yeh kya ghatiya tareeka hain" - Ranbir Kapoor

"Ab isse main bataunga ki kisi masoom ke dil se khelne ka nateeja kya hota hai" - Ranbir Kapoor