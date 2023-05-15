scorecardresearch
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Dialogues: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s funny dialogues

We have funny dialogues from the trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Check out Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Dialogues Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's funny dialogues
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Dialogues Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's funny dialogues pic courtesy twitter

Get ready for an exciting family entertainer, director Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films reunite yet again after films like Luka Chuppi and Mimi. After much anticipation, the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next was announced today.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ promises to be a rollercoaster ride of laughter, romance, and drama. The makers dropped an unique video announcing this much-awaited title which features Vicky-Sara being all romantic highlighting their chemistry.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry is expected to be one of the major highlights of the film and promises to be an out and out family entertainer.

The trailer shows Vicky and Sara are new married couple who wants to get divorced soon along with their families included.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. A Maddock Films production, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Desphande, directed by Laxman Utekar, and written by Laxman Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan The family entertainer led by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is slated to release in cinemas on 2nd June 2023.

We have funny dialogues from the trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Check out Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Dialogues below:

Cheepda Hai Yeh Aadmi ..Narak Kardi Hai Isne Meri Life

“Cheepda hai yeh aadmi ..narak kardi hai isne meri life” – Sara Ali Khan

Tu Konsa Kareena Ke Kaka Ki Chori Hain

“Tu konsa kareena ke kaka ki chori hain?” – Vicky Kaushal

Jab Bhi Sirf Baal Dhoke Jhatak Dungi Naa ..Gutno Ke Bal Chalke Aayenge Launde Tere Jaise

“Jab bhi sirf baal dhoke jhatak dungi naa ..gutno ke bal chalke aayenge launde tere jaise” – Sara Ali Khan

Tu Apni Jabaan Ko Lagaam De Warna Anarth Ho Jayega...

“Tu apni jabaan ko lagaam de warna anarth ho jayega…” – Vicky Kaushal

Aaj Kal Ke Launde Bhi Toh Dishaheen Ho Gaye Hain

“Aaj kal ke launde bhi toh dishaheen ho gaye hain”

Ultimatum De Rahi Hu Agli Baar Hath Lagaya Naa Toh Fir Kar Dungi

“Ultimatum de rahi hu agli baar hath lagaya naa toh FIR kar dungi” – Sara Ali Khan

Tum Yaar Meri Maarne Pe Kyun Tule Huye Ho

“Tum yaar meri maarne pe kyun tule huye ho” – Vicky Kaushal

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
