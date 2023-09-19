scorecardresearch
Ahead of wedding, Parineeti extends her wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi

By Agency News Desk

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to tie-the-knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, has extended her wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. Parineeti took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday morning and shared a portrait of Lord Ganesh, which had: “Ganpati Bappa Morya” written on it.

The prep for Parineeti’s wedding is in full swing.

A video of her Mumbai apartment went viral as the lights were lit ahead of her celebrations. Videos and pictures of Raghav’s residence all decorated went viral too. His house is being decked up for pre-wedding rituals like Ardas and Kirtan.

It was earlier this year, when Parineeti and Raghav got engaged, which saw personalities such as Priyanka Chopra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in attendance.

According to reports, ahead of the wedding the bride and groom are set to host a cricket match, pitting the Chopra family against the Chadha family.

Recently, a picture of their wedding reception card went viral. The two are set to get married in Udaipur on September 24.

