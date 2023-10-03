scorecardresearch
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seen grooving with L’Oreal ambassador and supermodel Kendall Jenner

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for years, represented the cosmetic giant at the Paris Fashion Show

By Shweta Ghadashi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seen grooving with L'Oreal ambassador and supermodel Kendall Jenner _ pic courtesy instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a brand ambassador for L’Oreal for years, represented the cosmetic giant at the Paris Fashion Show along with a star-studded list of international celebs.

After a video of her slaying on the ramp, another one is making headlines. In the video, Aishwarya is seen grooving with fellow L’Oreal ambassador and supermodel Kendall Jenner. The video from the event has been curated by several fan pages and it is obviously viral.

Earlier this year, she attended the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya there.

Aishwarya Rai is seen wearing a golden shimmery gown while Kendall Jenner is seen wearing a silver shimmery gown.

Sia proudly says she has got a face lift
