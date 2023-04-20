scorecardresearch
Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s sweetest birthday post for their daughter Nysa Devgn as she turns 20

Nysa Devgan celebrates her 20th birthday today. On her big day, her parents shared the cutest wishes on social media.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's sweetest birthday post for their daughter Nysa Devgn as she turns 20 pic courtesy twitter
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's sweetest birthday post for their daughter Nysa Devgn as she turns 20 pic courtesy twitter

Kajol posted an adorable picture of herself with the birthday girl and she captioned it: “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh so very sweet heart…Love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever.” Kajol accompanied the post with the hashtags #daughtersrock, #mybabygirl, #happy20th and #allgrownupnow to her post.

Ajay Devgn also shared a collage of him and her and captioned, “FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby.”

Nysa is the daughter of Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug was born in 2010. Nysa’s parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
