Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attends Indian Super League match in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had an eventful Sunday as they attended the Indian Super League match in Mumbai

By Shweta Ghadashi
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attends Indian Super League match in Mumbai _ pic courtesy instagram

Celeb couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had an eventful Sunday as they attended the Indian Super League match in Mumbai. Nita Ambani and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach also attended the Indian Super League (ISL) Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blaster football match held on Sunday. The couple were greeted by Nita Ambani, the Chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited which organises ISL.

Ranbir Kapoor opted for a black jersey with the number eight printed on the back along with his initials. He paired it with black, cargo-style pants and a matching black cap. Ranbir Kapoor’s plus one at the event was his wife Alia Bhatt, who was pictured in a blue jersey.

The couple stars were pictured entering the stadium while holding hands and posed for the shutterbugs, stationed at the venue. The couple also posed with Nita Ambani, who was dressed in a red jersey and the Olympic president.

