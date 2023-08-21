Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinning in blue at airport

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted with her husband Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. The stars who are parents to a baby girl Raha, were seen twinning and winning in casual blue outfits as they posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the airport premises.

While Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in an all-blue hoodie and pants, his wife Alia Bhatt’s airport look comprised of a white top and pants which she teamed up with a blue denim jacket. The duo was seen smiling adorably for the camera before stepping inside their car.

Alia Bhatt also treated her fans to a brand new picture of her with her husband. The picture was shared on her Instagram feed during an AMA session. It was in response to a fan’s question on the best thing about her husband. To which Alia Bhatt promptly replied, “He’s my happy place cause I can be my truest, most authentic self with him.”