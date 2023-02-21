scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt and Rekha flaunting their desi look in stylish sarees at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

Alia Bhatt wore white saree while Rekha wore light golden saree at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

By Shweta Ghadashi
Alia Bhatt and Rekha flaunting their desi look in stylish sarees at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards pic courtesy twitter
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards were announced on Monday with The Kashmir Files winning the Best Film award and Anupam Kher taking the Most Versatile Actor Of The Year award for the film.

Alia Bhatt not just received her Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi but also received husband Ranbir Kapoor’s Best Actor award for Brahmastra on his behalf.

Rekha was honoured with an award for her ‘Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry’. She attended the event in a golden saree and was seen bonding with Alia, who was in a white saree. The two exchanged hugs and kisses and posed together for the paparazzi.

