Ananya Panday sets Instagram on fire with Ibiza pics; fans ask 'Where is Night Manager'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, who has recently returned from her Europe vacation, has set the internet on fire on Saturday, by sharing some glimpses of her picturesque holiday.

Ananya was on vacation with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur. They were spotted in a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal, having an engrossed happy conversation with each other.

The rumoured couple was also spotted together taking a stroll on the streets of Spain, where Aditya was seen hugging Ananya from behind, while they were enjoying the picturesque view. They had also attended a rock concert there.

In a string of photos, Ananya flaunted her toned body, donning an aqua coloured bikini. In one photo, she is seen holding a coconut in her hand, while sitting beside a poolside.

Another photo is a full mirror selfie of Ananya, with the vast sea as the backdrop. One photo shows her sitting on the sand, on the seashore.

She also shared a view of the alluring locales.

She captioned the photos as, “blue baby”, with a blue heart, blue butterfly, blue cap, blue whale emoji. She gave the geo-tag of Ibiza.

The post, which is liked by Sara Ali Khan, and Mira Rajput, has left the fans excited and they wrote: “Where is Night Manager?” referring to Aditya’s character in the recent espionage thriller ‘The Night Manager’.

One user wrote, “Where is Adi”, the other said, “where is Aditya???”

One fan also said: “Aditya and Ananya is a perfect couple.”

Another user said: “Is Night Manager taking photos?”

Ananya’s bestie Suhana Khan commented: “woww bikini babe”.

Earlier, the viral photo of the new B-Town couple on the Instagram, showed Aditya in a navy blue shirt, and Ananya in a white and pink top, with her hair loosely tied at the back.

Both were seen facing towards each other and Ananya flaunted her big hearty smile, while she was listening to Aditya.

The picture was evident that both were having a good time together, over a glass of wine.

On the work front, Ananya has Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime-thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Dream Girl 2’ and web-series ‘Call Me Bae’.

Aditya’s latest release is ‘The Night Manager, part 2’. He also has Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’.

Agency News Desk
