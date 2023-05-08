Ananya Panday trolled for her barbie doll pink outfit carrying ‘Daal tadka ki balti’ purse

Ananya Panday is known for her oh-so-glamorous fashion statements. Ananya makes headlines for her chic style every time she steps out of her house. And, Sunday was no exception. Ananya Panday took social media by storm as she attended a fashion gala over the weekend.

Ananya Panday looked sexy in an all-pink outfit which she teamed with a pair of matching heels. She wowed everyone as she arrived on the red carpet, but what grabbed netizens’ attention was her unique bag.

Ananya shared pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “life in plastic, it’s fantastic”

In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, photographers can be heard teasing Ananya for her bag. As Ananya was walking in, a photographer said, “Ma’am, balti hai?” This comment left everyone in splits.

One user said, “Daal tadke ki balti.” Another one wrote, “That purse size is equal to her struggle.” A third user commented, “Dal Fry lekar aayi hai.” “She will carry leftover dal or vegetable in it,” a fourth user wrote.