Ananya Panday Turns Showstopper In Stunning White Lehenga At Gaurav Gupta’s Couture Show

Fashion designer Gaurav Gupta presented his latest couture collection, Light Song, in Mumbai on July 17. The showcase marked a new chapter for the designer as he continues to expand his brand internationally while keeping its roots in India. The event was attended by several well known celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Fardeen Khan, all dressed in outfits created by Gaurav Gupta. Actress Ananya Panday closed the show as the showstopper in a striking white couture ensemble.

For the finale, Ananya wore a white lehenga designed with detailed handcrafted work. The outfit featured hundreds of embellishments, including sequins, crystals, beads and shimmering decorative elements that added texture and shine. The look was styled as a modern bridal outfit with a fresh and contemporary design.

One of the standout features of the ensemble was the crystal decorated strings draped over her shoulders, giving the outfit a soft and elegant appearance. She also wore a tulle veil attached to her hairstyle, decorated with hand embroidered shimmering details. Her jewellery included a diamond septum ring, a heavily embellished mang tika with large diamonds and matching rings, completing the overall look.

For her makeup, Ananya chose shimmering silver eye shadow, glossy pink lips, mascara, dark eyebrows, lightly contoured cheeks and body glitter that highlighted her collarbones. Her hair was styled in a half up hairstyle with loose waves flowing down her back, adding a natural touch to the overall appearance.

The lehenga included a blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a cropped hemline. It was paired with a matching A line lehenga skirt that flowed to the floor with a long train at the back. The waistline of the skirt featured an infinity symbol, reflecting one of the key themes of Gaurav Gupta’s latest couture collection.

The Light Song collection was presented at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. According to the designer, the collection was created by a team of more than 150 artisans and involved over 4,000 hours of craftsmanship. The runway itself was designed in the shape of an infinity symbol, representing the idea of endless possibilities and transformation.

The collection featured more than 40 looks across bridalwear, occasionwear and menswear. Inspired by the relationship between the sun and the moon, the showcase highlighted detailed craftsmanship and creative design while presenting a range of couture pieces for different occasions.