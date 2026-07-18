Jennifer Winget’s Stunning White Gown Has Everyone Talking About Her Wedding

Actress Jennifer Winget has become the subject of wedding speculation after reports claimed that she married her longtime partner, William Ishmael, in a private ceremony in the UK on July 16. While the reports have attracted widespread attention on social media, neither Jennifer nor William has confirmed the news. As a result, the reported wedding remains unverified.

The latest round of speculation began after behind the scenes videos of Jennifer trying on a white bridal gown surfaced online. The outfit was reportedly designed by Karleo Fashion, and several clips showing different stages of the gown’s creation have been widely shared by fan pages. The videos include the process of selecting the fabric, designing the outfit, carrying out fittings and making final adjustments before it was completed.

In one of the videos, Jennifer is seen closely looking at the details of the gown while the designer explains the work that went into making it. Another clip shows her wearing the dress as the fitting and veil are adjusted. The strapless white gown features a sweetheart neckline with detailed beadwork and thread embroidery across the bodice and skirt. A separate video also shows the designer working on the embellishments before Jennifer appears for the final trial.

The videos also capture Jennifer’s reaction after seeing the completed gown. Soon after, fan pages shared photos and clips from the fitting sessions, leading to many congratulatory messages from fans who believed the reports about her wedding.

According to reports by Telly Talk India, Jennifer reportedly married Singapore based businessman William Ishmael in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family in the UK on July 16. However, no official wedding photographs, statement or announcement have been released by the couple. Until Jennifer or William publicly confirms the news, these reports remain unverified.

William Ishmael is reportedly based in Singapore and serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. He studied Economics and Finance at the University of York and has previously worked with UBS Investment Bank. His career has mainly focused on trading, foreign exchange and business development, and he has largely stayed away from the entertainment industry.

For now, the bridal gown videos continue to fuel discussion online. However, without an official confirmation from Jennifer Winget or William Ishmael, the reported wedding remains a matter of speculation rather than a confirmed development.