Sambhavna Seth Reveals Twins’ Names After An Emotional Journey To Parenthood

Actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband, writer Avinash Dwivedi, have introduced their twins to the public by sharing their names on social media. The couple posted a series of family pictures on Instagram from what appeared to be a simple naming ceremony held at their home. Along with the pictures, Sambhavna wrote, “MEET OUR SON ‘YUGAARTH and DAUGHTER – DHWAJAH’ (sic).”

The photos capture special moments of the family celebrating the occasion together. Sambhavna is seen wearing a red pink kurta, while Avinash is dressed in a blue kurta. In one picture, the couple smiles at the camera while holding their newborn babies close. Another picture shows the proud parents looking lovingly at their children. The faces of both babies have been covered with emoticons to protect their privacy.

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi welcomed their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, through surrogacy on June 4, 2026. The birth of their children marked the end of a long journey to becoming parents. Over the years, the couple had spoken openly about the challenges they faced while trying to start a family.

Sambhavna had shared many parts of her journey through her YouTube vlogs. She documented her pregnancy journey through surrogacy and also posted emotional moments from the day her twins were born. In one of the videos, she was seen getting emotional and breaking down in happy tears after meeting her babies.

The actress has also spoken publicly about her personal struggles with motherhood over the years. She revealed that she went through multiple miscarriages and several rounds of fertility treatments, including IVF. Sambhavna and Avinash also shared that they had tried to conceive naturally for many years but were unsuccessful despite their efforts.

With the naming ceremony now complete, the couple has given fans a glimpse into this new chapter of their lives. Their latest post not only introduced their twins to the world but also reflected the happiness that followed a long and emotional journey to parenthood.