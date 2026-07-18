Annu Kapoor’s Bold Comments on Ramayana and Sai Pallavi Spark Fresh Debate

As excitement continues to grow around Ramayana, veteran actor Annu Kapoor has once again shared his thoughts on the much awaited film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the big budget mythological drama stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. The first part of the film is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026 and is already one of the most talked about Bollywood projects. However, Annu Kapoor has raised questions about the film, especially the casting of Sai Pallavi and the decision to bring the epic story to the big screen once again. His latest comments have sparked fresh discussions among fans and the film industry.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Annu Kapoor revisited the opinions he had shared in 2023 about adapting the Ramayana for modern audiences. He said that while the new film may impress viewers with advanced technology and grand visuals, he believes that visual effects alone are not enough. He also questioned the choice of actress playing Goddess Sita, saying that the character holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Hindus. According to Kapoor, filmmakers should think very carefully before choosing someone to portray such an important and respected figure. While he did not directly criticize Sai Pallavi, he made it clear that he had doubts about the casting and said people should wait until the film is released before forming their opinions.

During the same interview, Annu Kapoor also surprised many by saying that he did not know director Nitesh Tiwari. When asked about the filmmaker, Kapoor replied that he was not familiar with him and added that he does not regularly watch films. He even joked that he had not missed anything by staying away from recent movies. His remarks quickly grabbed attention on social media, with many people debating whether his comments were fair, especially considering Nitesh Tiwari’s successful career as a filmmaker.

Despite the controversy, excitement for Ramayana remains high. The film’s first trailer is expected to be unveiled at a grand event in Delhi on July 24, where the cast and members of the production team are likely to be present. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the film features Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. The impressive supporting cast also includes Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Adinath Kothare and Kunal Kapoor. With a star studded lineup and massive expectations, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian films in recent years.