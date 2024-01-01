Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan, Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor & others ring in 2024 in Dubai
Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan, Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor _ pic courtesy Instagram

Bollywood celebrities such as Arbaaz Khan, Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Arpita Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, among others, celebrated the New Year’s eve by partying in Dubai.

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep took to Instagram and dropped pictures from the celebrations.

The string of photos shows the celebrities posing in front of the Burj Khalifa. They also give a glimpse of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, and Sohail Khan’s son.

Arbaaz, who recently tied the knot for the second time with make-up artist Sshura Khan, was seen smiling for the cameras, wearing a white tee shirt and a black pant.

Maheep captioned the post as: “Happy New Year #2024.”

Chunky’s wife Bhavana also took to Instagram and shared colourful glimpses of the night, including videos of fireworks.

“Happy New Year!!! To a fabulous 2024,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Sanjay next has ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Murder Mubarak’ in the pipeline, while Chunky was last seen in ‘Pop Kaun?’.

