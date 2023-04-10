scorecardresearch
5 amazing fitness tips for razor-sharp waistline and toned bikini body

Kashika Kapoor shares 5 fitness tips for her razor-sharp waistline, toned bikini body & sensuous figure, which you definitely wouldn't like to miss…

By Editorial Desk
5 fitness tips that may give you razor-sharp waistline and toned bikini body
Kashika Kapoor's fitness tips for razor-sharp waistline and toned bikini body

If you were to scroll through Kashika Kapoor’s Instagram, you’ll definitely see her indulging in her self-care routine, with fitness sessions being a major part. Even with a stressful actor’s life, Kashika’s lifestyle revolves around all things fitness, and if you’re looking for inspiration, take a look at these fitness tips from the superstar herself.

No Weights Rule

When it comes to her workouts, the actress has a strict “no weights” policy. Kashika prefers functional training and also includes martial arts.

Starts Her Day With A Detox Water

Kashika starts her day with detox water; it could be aloe vera or warm water and lemon to kick-start her system.

Includes Proteins, Carbs And Fats In Her Diet

Kashika Kapoor’s usual breakfast, consists of eggs with a toast or two. The actress goes straight for a workout and has mini snacks throughout the day.

Works Out Atleast 6 Times A Week

Kashika works out a minimum of six times a week. The actress enjoys working out so on days; she isn’t too busy; she likes to squeeze in a quick workout routine.

Fitness Tips Includes Cheat Days And Practices Mindful Eating

Kashika says she definitely has cheat days and necessarily they don’t always come on the same day as well. She believes that if your body is speaking to you and you are craving something; it is because you have kept it out of your system for far too long. Even through her profile, you can see numerous photos of the actress eating burgers, pancakes, ice cream, and pizza!

We definitely now know how does our talented young beauty maintains this hourglass figure and we should take some tips from the actress and apply it to our day-to-day lives.

On the work front, Kashika was last seen in a T-Series music video, Apart from that, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Anuj Saini in Pradeep Khairwair’s ‘Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass‘ which will mark her lead debut for the actress. She also has a few more projects in the pipeline that will be announced soon.

