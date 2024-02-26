Hrithik Roshan shares War 2 BTS

On Sunday, February 25th, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to extend warm birthday wishes to Anaita Shroff Adajania, the talented stylist who has played a pivotal role in crafting his on-screen personas since their collaboration on Dhoom 2. Throughout the years, she has worked her magic on Roshan’s appearance for various films, including Bang Bang, War, and the eagerly awaited War 2.

In his heartfelt Instagram story, Roshan expressed his gratitude to Shroff Adajania for her role in unveiling unexplored dimensions of his on-screen personality through her impeccable styling. Hrithik’s message read, “Happy Birthday to the one and only! Thank you for bringing out the other me 🙂 Have an amazing year ahead! Love ❤️”

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of War 2, Hrithik Roshan’s birthday tribute, accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video, has sparked excitement among his followers.

Hrithik recently mesmerized audiences with his outstanding performance in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which has now completed a successful one-month run in cinemas.

Following the release of Fighter, Hrithik has delved into preparations for War 2. Reprising his role as Agent Kabir, the actor is gearing up for the highly anticipated sequel directed by Ayan Mukerji under the banner of Yash Raj Films. War 2 is slated for release on August 14th, 2025.