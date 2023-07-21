Kajol Shines in pink saree her sister Tanishaa Mukerji brutally trolled for her choice of clothing

Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji recently attended Manish Malhotra’s fashion show. At the fashion show Kajol chose a gorgeous shimmery pink saree looked ethereal and Tanishaa opted a yellow outfit. Although netizens praised Kajol’s look .

She wore a satin strappy blouse with a sequined Fuschia pink ombre saree. Straight hair, pink lips, and subtle makeup with accentuated cheeks completed her appearance. While her sister Tanishaa got brutally trolled for her choice of clothing.

One user wrote, ‘Why does Tanisha dress like a bar dancer? #tackycore’, another one commented, ‘Older sister is still working and relevant while the younger one failed to achieve anything. Why don’t these people take up normal jobs? They will sit unemployed but won’t take up normal jobs’.