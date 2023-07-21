scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Kajol Shines in pink saree her sister Tanishaa Mukerji brutally trolled for her choice of clothing

Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji recently attended Manish Malhotra’s fashion show.

By Pooja Tiwari
Kajol Shines in pink saree her sister Tanishaa Mukerji brutally trolled for her choice of clothing
Kajol Shines in pink saree her sister Tanishaa Mukerji brutally trolled for her choice of clothing

Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji recently attended Manish Malhotra’s fashion show. At the fashion show Kajol chose a gorgeous shimmery pink saree looked ethereal and Tanishaa opted a yellow outfit. Although netizens praised Kajol’s look .

She wore a satin strappy blouse with a sequined Fuschia pink ombre saree. Straight hair, pink lips, and subtle makeup with accentuated cheeks completed her appearance. While her sister Tanishaa got brutally trolled for her choice of clothing.

One user wrote, ‘Why does Tanisha dress like a bar dancer? #tackycore’, another one commented, ‘Older sister is still working and relevant while the younger one failed to achieve anything. Why don’t these people take up normal jobs? They will sit unemployed but won’t take up normal jobs’.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Bebika Dhurve accuses Bigg Boss of playing favourites with Abhishek Malhan
Next article
Ashes 2023: Nasser Hussain wishes to see 'ultra aggression' from England on day three as scare of wet weather looms
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIH Pro League: Indian men, women to start 2023/2024 campaign in Bhubaneswar next year

News

Sheezan Khan on why he doesn't have many friend in the industry: I prefer being with myself

News

Christopher Nolan was nervous, cautious on his first ever sex scenes

News

Superhero trio of Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, Monica Rambeau team up in new trailer of 'The Marvels'

Sports

Ex-India goalie Subrata Paul rues India missing out on Asian Games

News

'Bawaal' Triumphs! Receives love and appreciation from critics and fans

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro models again rumoured to feature Wi-Fi 6E tech

Technology

Apple iPhones see 68% growth in India in 2023 1st half, to reach 7% market share

Sports

Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh reveals sending a text to Nathan Lyon for staying with Australia after calf injury

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nasser Hussain wishes to see 'ultra aggression' from England on day three as scare of wet weather looms

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Bebika Dhurve accuses Bigg Boss of playing favourites with Abhishek Malhan

Sports

With the patience he has shown, Virat Kohli will be eyeing a big ton, says Aakash Chopra

News

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd release new song ‘K-Pop’

News

Amitabh Bachchan unveils trailer of Gujarati film ‘Tron Ekka’

News

Kajol on 'Noyonika’: Woman has many facets, one can't manage all

News

KISS rock up London stage final time as they say farewell to 'End of the Road Tour'

Technology

WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for channels

Sports

Need to keep learning what we can do next time, says Jaiswal over missing out on making a century

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US