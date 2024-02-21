Kareena-Saif celebrate Jeh's b'day with Soha-Kunal, Ranbir-Raha & Sonam

It was celebration time for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena on Wednesday as they got together with family for the third birthday of their younger son Jeh. The birthday celebrations video shows Kareena aka Bebo wearing a yellow T-shirt paired with a green summer coat and blue denims. For makeup, she opted for nude lips, blushed cheeks, and kohl eyes, while keeping her hair straight. The look was rounded off with a black handbag, gold hoop earrings, and white sneakers.

Saif arrived looking casual – a grey half-sleeved kurta and white pajama. He completed the look with brown shoes.

Tamiur, Jeh’s elder brother, showed up with his school friends. The little ones were all dressed in their school uniform.

Jeh arrived separately with his nannies. He was cutely dressed in a white shirt, a black sweater and blue denims. The look of the birthday boy was completed with white sneakers.

He was seen happily coming out of the car and, like a celebrity in the making, playfully posing for the paps, who were shouting ‘Happy Birthday Jeh’. He then dashed off to his birthday party venue.

Kareena’s brother, Ranbir Kapoor, arrived with his daughter Raha and niece Samara for the party. The ‘Animal’ star donned a formal look — blue shirt, beige trousers and brown shoes. He completed the look with round-frame sunglasses.

Ranbir carried Alia Bhatt and his little bundle of joy, Raha, in his arms. She wore a blue frock, and her hair was tied in two little ponytails. The actor was seen adorably kissing his daughter on the cheeks.

Sonam Kapoor was also spotted at the party. She wore a golden knee-length dress with short sleeves and opted for a no-makeup look, with brown lips, her hair tied in a ponytail. She completed the look with brown formal shoes and a big handbag.

Kareena’s father, Bollywood veteran Randhir Kapoor, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, and friend Neha Dhupia, along with her two children, also arrived at the party.

Earlier in the day, Saif and Amrita Amrita Singh’s daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan, took to Instagram Stories and shared a collage with the birthday boy Jeh. She captioned the family pictures with: “Happiest Birthday to little Jeh baba.”