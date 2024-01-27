HomeBollywoodFashion and LifestyleKareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh...

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh enjoying waffles

Kareena Kapoor Khan offered a delightful peek into her family’s morning routine, showcasing her kids, Taimur and Jeh, indulging in a breakfast of waffles.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday offered a delightful peek into her family’s morning routine, showcasing her kids, Taimur and Jeh, indulging in a breakfast of waffles.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena, who enjoys 11.5 million followers, shared a selfie, wherein she can be seen relaxing in her home.

The ‘Jab We Met’ fame actress is wearing a blue tee shirt and is flaunting her natural glow. She opted for a no-makeup look.

She captioned the selfie: “My expression while the kids eat waffles for breakfast.”

Another story features Taimur and Jeh enjoying waffles, wearing tee shirt and shorts.

The picture was captioned: “Waffle day.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Jaane Jaan’ and ‘The Buckingham Murders’. She next has ‘The Crew’ and ‘Singham Again’ in her kitty.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
