Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur attend Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali party

A day after the Koffee With Karan season 8 episode featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday addressing dating rumours with Kartk Aaryan telecast, the three actors and Karan Johar himself came together for Sara’s Diwali bash. Sara hosted a Diwali party at her house in Juhu, Mumbai on Thursday night.

Kartik sported a sunflower yellow kurta at the party and a clean-shaven look. Ananya chose to wear a rose pink sharara lehenga and Aditya wore a maroon silk kurta for the intimate dinner party.

Sara and Kartik reportedly dated when the two of them worked together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 which released in 2020. Ananya, on the other hand seems to have dated Kartik when they shot for Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019.