Met gala 2023: alia bhatt looks like an angel in a white gown embellished with pearls

Beauty Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in New York with dazzling attire and her million-dollar smile. She waved to her fans and photographers as she walked the red carpet.

For the event, Alia opted for the sleeveless white gown embellished with pearls. She also opted for several pieces of jewellery including rings and earrings. In the pictures, Alia gave different expressions as she posed for the paparazzi.

Alia shared photos from her Met Gala debut on social media and a part of her caption read, "A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED."