Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinning in black

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas matched their outfits in black and white as they walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2023.

It was at Met Gala 2017, that the two had first met. 6 years on, the two are married and share a daughter together.

Priyanka Chopra accentuated her look with Bulgari jewels. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ ensembles were in keeping with the theme – “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”.

As their tribute to the iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, Priyanka and Nick showed up in shaded of black and white – the designer’s favourite colours.