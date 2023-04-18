scorecardresearch
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar introduce AI-Powered Tia Sharma

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar introduce Tia Sharma, India's first AI-Powered virtual influencer transforming the fashion industry

By Editorial Desk
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar introduce AI-Powered Tia Sharma
AI-Powered virtual influencer Tia Sharma

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar proudly present Tia Sharma, the first in a series of AI-powered virtual influencers revolutionizing various industries. Tia leads the way as a pioneering virtual fashion influencer, using artificial intelligence to engage with audiences and create dynamic content.

Tia’s passion for fashion and global styles shines through her cutting-edge AI tools that analyze, learn, and predict the latest trends. As Mouni Roy shares, “Tia has been helping me pick outfits by analyzing my historical taste and combining it with the latest fashion using AI algorithms. She’s a true game-changer.”

Suraj Nambiar highlights Tia’s unique qualities, “Her self-sufficient nature, constant growth, and advanced AI tools enable her to create truly inspiring content.”

Tia appeals to diverse audiences, including millennials and Gen Z, setting new standards for virtual influencers in India and worldwide. She is expected to design outfits for celebrities, conduct interviews with fashion experts, and continue to push the boundaries of AI-powered fashion.

Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Introduce Ai-Powered Tia Sharma
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar introduce AI-Powered Tia Sharma

Following Tia Sharma’s launch, additional AI-powered influencers are being developed, including a news anchor, sports presenter, and singer. Each of these innovative virtual influencers will redefine their respective industries, showcasing the limitless potential of artificial intelligence in the digital age.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
