scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti Chopra wipes her father’s tears during her engagement with Raghav Chadha

Actress Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra has shared more pictures from her engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

By Agency News Desk
Parineeti Chopra wipes her father's tears during her engagement with Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra with her father _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra has shared more pictures from her engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The event seemed to be an emotional ceremony as her brother Shivang Chopra shared a few family pictures. One picture shows Parineeti and Shivang wiping tears of their emotional father. Another image shows their mother Reena dancing together along with other family members.

Shivang captioned: “The parents. The family.”

Parineeti replied on the comment section: “Only problem in these photos is you.”

To which, he replied saying: “I understand.”

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi. The ceremony had several politicians in attendance including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and P. Chidambaram.

Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and singer Mika were also present at the ceremony.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Xiaomi India joins Optiemus to manufacture audio products locally
Next article
Tigres clinch eighth Liga MX title
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jubilant CSK players dedicate fifth IPL title to retiring Ambati Rayudu

Sports

Jadeja's last ball heroics help CSK beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, clinch record-equalling 5th IPL title (ld)

Sports

Jadeja's last ball four helps CSK beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, clinch record-equalling 5th IPL title

Sports

Indian athletes excel in Europe as Jyothi Yarraji wins gold at T-Meeting 2023

Sports

French Open: Djokovic off to winning start; Shapovalov, Norrie advance with five-set wins (Ld)

Sports

French Open: Top seed Alcaraz makes winning start, beats Cobolli in the opener

Sports

Football: Ankle ligament injury to sideline Barcelona defender Balde for two months

Sports

French Open: Former finalists Stephens, Pavlyuchenkova advance; Svitolina makes winning return

Health & Lifestyle

Won't allow texts and lessons that poison children's minds, Siddaramaiah assures writers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Siva Sridhar excels with 7 gold as Jain University tops medals tally (round-up)

Sports

IPL 2023 Final: Sudharsan's quickfire 96, Saha's 54 power Gujarat Titans to 214/4 against CSK

Sports

Wrestling mess: Abhinav Bindra seeks mechanism to save sportspersons across organisations

Sports

Institutional league will encourage departments to invest in football, says IM Vijayan

Sports

French Open: Djokovic off to winning start in bid for 23rd Grand Slam title, No.1 ranking

Sports

Golf: India's Diksha Dagar finishes sixth in the Belgian Ladies Open

News

Tovino Thomas-starrer Kerala floods drama '2018' sets Mollywood record

News

Jr NTR off to vacation with family, but no break for 'Devara' workout

Technology

Rising global temperatures can trigger deadly tsunamis from Antarctica: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US