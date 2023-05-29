Parineeti Chopra wipes her father’s tears during her engagement with Raghav Chadha

Actress Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra has shared more pictures from her engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The event seemed to be an emotional ceremony as her brother Shivang Chopra shared a few family pictures. One picture shows Parineeti and Shivang wiping tears of their emotional father. Another image shows their mother Reena dancing together along with other family members.

Shivang captioned: “The parents. The family.”

Parineeti replied on the comment section: “Only problem in these photos is you.”

To which, he replied saying: “I understand.”

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi. The ceremony had several politicians in attendance including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and P. Chidambaram.

Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and singer Mika were also present at the ceremony.