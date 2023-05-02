Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala necklace values as much as an IPL team

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who walked the Met Gala carpet with her husband Nick Jonas, sported a diamond necklace worth Rs 204 crore.

The 11.6 carat diamond statement piece from Bulgari has a Laguna Blu diamond – the largest in Bulgari – perfectly complementing her sexy black gown with thigh-high slit from fashion designer, Valentino.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas opted for the colour black for their appearance.

The theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, and the dress code was in honour of the late fashion designer, who was the creative mind behind Chanel from 1983 till his death in 2019.

The statement piece is said to go to auction at Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva on May 12.

On the work front, Priyanka has been garnering a lot of accolades for her recently released streaming series ‘Citadel’ in which she stars opposite Richard Madden.