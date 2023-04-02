scorecardresearch
Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together at Mumbai airport

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chandha and actress Parineeti Chopra were pictured together at the Mumbai airport on late Saturday night

By News Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chandha and actress Parineeti Chopra were pictured together at the Mumbai airport on late Saturday night, even as the social media buzz about their impending marriage didn’t even escape Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The two were seen walking out of the airport together, smiling at the cameras as they moved towards their car.

Parineeti chose a casual avatar for the airport as she dressed in a black high-neck T-shirt paired with blue jeans and an oversized jacket. Raghav wore a light brown shirt with blue denims.

According to reports, Parineeti and Raghav met each other during their university days in the UK and they have been close friends for years. They are yet to confirm or deny the rumours about their relationship and wedding.

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Chamkila’. The film, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, revolves around two hugely popular Punjabi singers. Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila, who were assassinated in 1988.

