Rakul Preet Singh looks ethereal in viral bridal walk video from her wedding

Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with Jackky Bhagnani recently in Goa. Now, a video from her bridal entry is going viral on the Internet.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with Jackky Bhagnani recently in Goa. Now, a video from her bridal entry is going viral on the Internet.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a Tarun Tahiliani custom lehenga for her big day. She wore heavy gold and kundan bridal jewellery.

The ramp for Rakul’s bridal walk was adorned with flowers. The smoke effect rendered a dreamy vibe to the frame. As she walked the ramp, guests cheered for her, while she flashed a bright smile.

Another video shows Jackky Bhagnani applying sindoor on Rakul’s forehead.

Jackky and Rakul tied the nuptial knot on Wednesday in Goa. The festivities began with the haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The sangeet was hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh and actress Bhumi Pednekar. And then there were two weddings — one following the Sikh tradition and the other, a Sindhi-style ceremony.

