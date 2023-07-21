Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt setting the ramp on fire for Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt turned heads as they walked the ramp together as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture show on Thursday night.

The much-anticipated ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ duo walked hand in hand, stealing the show as the event’s showstoppers.

Alia was truly an embodiment of grace and elegance as she sashayed down the ramp in a breathtaking black lehenga embellished with intricate gold hand embroidery and heavy gold work. However, it was her blouse that elevated the look, featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and triangle sleeves. Completing the ensemble was a floor-length netted veil, also embroidered with gold work.

As for accessories, Alia opted for a double-layered heavy diamond and gold necklace. Keeping her makeup minimal, the actor went for nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, a hint of blush and nude lip colour. Her long hair cascaded beautifully in a middle partition, giving the overall look a princess-y appeal.

On the other hand Ranveer complemented his co-star Alia in a dapper three-piece ethnic ensemble consisting of a kurta, overcoat and pants. The flared ivory-coloured kurta was topped with a heavily embroidered and embellished jacket, teamed with a pair of gold pants.