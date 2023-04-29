Ranveer Singh and BTS Jimin attend a launch event in New York

Ranveer Singh recently attended a launch event in New York along with a host of Hollywood stars including Florence Pugh, Blake Lively, Michael B Jordan, Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union, and even BTS star Jimin, Thai actor Metawin aka WIN.

Ranveer Singh recently graced the Tiffany and Co. event in New York City. Known for his quirky outfits, the actor, while putting his best fashion foot forward, looked dapper in a white suit.

Taking to his Instagram account while sharing glimpses of his look, the ‘Simmba’ actor ditched a shirt and flaunted his fit physique in just the white suit with a layered neckpiece.

A couple of videos also emerged featuring the film ‘Simmba’ actor interacting with fans and bonding with stars like Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union.

BTS member Park Jimin, who is also a brand ambassador for the launch, joined Singh at the event.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Currently, they are on a hiatus as a group and only focusing on solo careers.