Rasika Dugal participates in beach cleanup drive post Ganpati visarjan

Actress Rasika Dugal participated in a beach cleanup drive post Ganpati visarjan. She collaborated with environmental activist Chinu Kwatra and his team ” Beach Warriors “. Following the grand festival of Ganesh Chathurthi the actor took part in an early morning beach clean-up drive at Dadar Beach in Mumbai which was supported by Kwatra and several volunteers who joined hands together for this important cause.

During the drive, Rasika sported a T-shirt bearing the message: “The world needs love.”

Talking about the clean-up, Rasika said: “It is important that we find environment friendly ways to continue our traditional practices.”

“It felt good to be part of a diverse group who was there voluntarily…only because they care about the environment we live in and want to make an effort, however big or small, to keep it clean. It was inspiring to be around that selfless energy and sense of community.

“The enthusiasm to get the work done was palpable. I hope to be able to be a part of this regularly….even beyond the post visarjan days. And hopefully inspire others to do the same.”

On the work front, she was recently seen in Amazon Prime’s ‘Adhura’ and has an intriguing lineup of projects, including the sports drama ‘Spike’, ‘Fairy Folk’ (an improv comedy), ‘Mirzapur’ season 3, and ‘Little Thomas’ in the pipeline.

