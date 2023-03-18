scorecardresearch
Raveena Tandon grooves to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ with Quick Style group

The Norwegian hip-hop group Quick Style is currently on their India tour, where they have been exploring several cities and the culture of the country.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Raveena Tandon grooves to Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Quick Style group pic courtesy twitter

The Norwegian hip-hop group Quick Style is currently on their India tour, where they have been exploring several cities and the culture of the country. Recently, the group shared a video with Raveena Tandon, where they danced to her iconic song, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’.

Quick Style shared a video on their official Instagram handle, and captioned the post as, “different when you do it with the originals.”

Raveena Tandon is looking stunning in a black top and light blue jeans. On the other hand, the Quick Style group members are matching steps with her with much joy and happiness. The video is now going viral on social media, and fans can’t stop gushing over the amazing moment on the internet right now.

Check out Raveena Tandon grooves to Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Quick Style group below:

