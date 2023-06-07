Eminent celebrity photographer Rohit Sulakhe pictures Sophie Choudry for Filmfare ME

Bollywood is not only loved for its dramatic movies but also idolised for its glistening award shows. There are multiple starry nights that all Bollywood lovers look up to, but one that has all our attention is Filmfare! While we are all nosy about this show, people like Rohit Sulakhe are busy making it remarkable by doing on-the-field chores. The adept photographer pictured the beloved host of Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night, 2022, Sophie Choudry.

A young boy who started his journey as a photographer by doing small wedding projects is now capturing breathtaking portraits of Bollywood biggies. He shot a stunning BTS video for the actress, who was hosting the prestigious award show for the night. Rohit is extremely zealous about his camera duties, and the flawlessness with which he wrapped the two days of the event for Sophie was truly commendable. He covered all the details of the event without cutting into photography statutes.

Besides that, she also clicked a few portraits of her that were jaw-dropping. On working with the actress, here’s what Rohit said, “It was a wonderful experience, and I can’t thank Sophie enough for showing sheer belief in me. She has always been one of the best people to work with. Moreover, being a part of Filmfare and experiencing that behind-the-screen craziness was truly amazing.”

Not only Sophie, but Rohit also shot a few portraits for Ranveer Singh. He has already shared a staggering picture of the duo on Instagram. Considering it one of his best dream projects, he wrote in the caption: “Some people’s energy makes everything around them so magical… I got to experience this in the company of these two supremely talented, super solid yet humble & self-made personalities… Deeply fulfilling moment to capture this picture-perfect memory…”

Rohit Sulakhe started photography as a freelancer while doing his civil engineering course. He has a licence for photography and filmmaking in the UAE. His projects there include fashion influencer Gauri Mehta’s wedding, which has created a lot of buzz in the media.

The photographer has an illustrious work profile and has worked with top-notch celebs like Varun Dhavan, Shrishty Rode, Dhanshree Verma, Ekta Maru, Aamir Ali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Gauri Mehta, Shiny Doshi, Sara Arfeen, and Rohan Mehra. Recently, he shot a video for Priya Jethani and also did a BTS video for Genelia Deshmukh. We hope that he keeps startling us with his outlandish skills.