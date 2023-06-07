scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Eminent celebrity photographer Rohit Sulakhe pictures Sophie Choudry for Filmfare ME

By agency
Rohit Sulakhe pictures Sophie Choudry for Filmfare ME
Rohit Sulakhe and Sophie Choudry

Bollywood is not only loved for its dramatic movies but also idolised for its glistening award shows. There are multiple starry nights that all Bollywood lovers look up to, but one that has all our attention is Filmfare! While we are all nosy about this show, people like Rohit Sulakhe are busy making it remarkable by doing on-the-field chores. The adept photographer pictured the beloved host of Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night, 2022, Sophie Choudry.

A young boy who started his journey as a photographer by doing small wedding projects is now capturing breathtaking portraits of Bollywood biggies. He shot a stunning BTS video for the actress, who was hosting the prestigious award show for the night. Rohit is extremely zealous about his camera duties, and the flawlessness with which he wrapped the two days of the event for Sophie was truly commendable. He covered all the details of the event without cutting into photography statutes.

Besides that, she also clicked a few portraits of her that were jaw-dropping. On working with the actress, here’s what Rohit said, “It was a wonderful experience, and I can’t thank Sophie enough for showing sheer belief in me. She has always been one of the best people to work with. Moreover, being a part of Filmfare and experiencing that behind-the-screen craziness was truly amazing.”

Not only Sophie, but Rohit also shot a few portraits for Ranveer Singh. He has already shared a staggering picture of the duo on Instagram. Considering it one of his best dream projects, he wrote in the caption: “Some people’s energy makes everything around them so magical… I got to experience this in the company of these two supremely talented, super solid yet humble & self-made personalities… Deeply fulfilling moment to capture this picture-perfect memory…”

Rohit Sulakhe started photography as a freelancer while doing his civil engineering course. He has a licence for photography and filmmaking in the UAE. His projects there include fashion influencer Gauri Mehta’s wedding, which has created a lot of buzz in the media.

The photographer has an illustrious work profile and has worked with top-notch celebs like Varun Dhavan, Shrishty Rode, Dhanshree Verma, Ekta Maru, Aamir Ali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Gauri Mehta, Shiny Doshi, Sara Arfeen, and Rohan Mehra. Recently, he shot a video for Priya Jethani and also did a BTS video for Genelia Deshmukh. We hope that he keeps startling us with his outlandish skills.

agency
agency
Posts published by the Agency author(s) could be curated / syndicated / partnered / sponsored content. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vijay Varma finds rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest pictures lit
Next article
Daily beetroot juice may boost heart health in angina patients: Study
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jr shooting World Cup: India wins silver in men's Rapid Fire Pistol team event

Health & Lifestyle

JKAACL organises 'Meet the Author' event with poet Pritpal Betab

Sports

Real Madrid signs Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for over 100 million euros

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots unveil their jersey for inaugural season

Technology

Meta Verified badge arrives to India, starts from Rs 699

Sports

French Open: Defending champ Swiatek ousts Gauff to book semifinal spot

Technology

1 in every 7 cars sold now an EV, China's BYD dominate again

News

What can we expect from the new ‘Flash’ movie

News

Sara Ali Khan on cloud nine after her performance in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Health & Lifestyle

Raj gir's documentary 'When Climate Change Turns Violent' wins WHO award

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC annuls appointment of Medical Director of BSA Hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Karnataka HC dismisses gynaecologist's plea to quash FIR

Health & Lifestyle

New York tops New Delhi in air pollution level

Sports

WTC Final: Travis Head's counterattacking fifty powers Australia to 170/3 at Tea

Sports

Vikram Partap Singh signs three-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Technology

66% of malware delivered via PDF files in malicious emails: Report

Sports

Chinese Snooker Association vows to issue harsh punishment towards players over match-fixing

Sports

Haddad Maia upsets Jabeur; becomes first Brazilian woman to enter French Open semis in Open Era

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US