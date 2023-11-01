scorecardresearch
Sara Ali Khan gets massively mocked for her awkward ramp walk: Netizens Say ‘Mat Kara Karo Yaar’

Sara Ali Khan attended the launch event of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai as she also walked the ramp in a gold sequined dress.

By Pooja Tiwari
Sara Ali Khan attended the launch event of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai as she also walked the ramp in a gold sequined dress. However, her walk was met with disappointment in the online community. Soon after a video of Sara Ali Khan’s ramp walk was shared online by a paparazzo account, several social media users reacted and said it looked “funny”.

Soon after the video of Sara Ali Khan’s ramp walk was shared online by a paparazzo account, several social media users reacted to it and argued that it looked ‘awkward’ and ‘funny’. “She shouldn’t do modeling. It looks funny,” one of the users wrote. Another comment read, “Sara is definitely not made for runway she’s awkward everytime”. “Why she’s trying that move just walk girl that’s enough,” a third comment read. One of the users also called her walk ‘unnatural’. Watch the video here:

