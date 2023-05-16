scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan twinning in black at book launch; Fan says SRK looking yummy

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were twinning in black as they graced the book launch of the latter at the Taj Hotel, Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan twinning in black at book launch; Fan says SRK looking yummy
Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan twinning in black at book launch; Fan says SRK looking yummy

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were twinning in black as they graced the book launch of the latter at the Taj Hotel, Mumbai.

On the occasion, Shah Rukh spoke about buying and then renovating his current house, Mannat.

He revealed how he was disheartened on meeting an interior designer who would have charge a massive amount for renovating Mannat as the lunch he served to them was more expensive than the actor’s monthly salary.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a black suit while Gauri Khan was seen wearing a black dress.

