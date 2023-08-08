Shanaya kapoor turns into desi barbie in a desi pink suit

Sanjay Kapoor’s little princess Shanaya Kapoor turned heads when she appeared in a desi pink suit at a pre-wedding bash on Monday. She posted a series of photos on Instagram and wrote, “desi Barbie.” She wore a pink suit with white embroidery and a matching dupatta. Shanaya completed her ethnic look with shimmery juttis and a pair of pearl and gold earrings.

In one of the photos, she can be seen posing with her Khushi Kapoor who opted for a pale purple saree. Social media users reacted to the photos, one of them wrote, “a desi Barbie which talk only in English and feels speaking in Hindi as a symbol of non-classy, uneducated and gaav ke gavar types.” The second one said, “Who cares Barbie ! Its Desi Kudi.” The third one said, “Pretty Pinkkkk.” The fourth one said, “you look stunning.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya will be making her pan-India debut with south actor Mohanlal’s upcoming film ‘Vrushabha’. Apart from her, the film will also star, Mohanlal, Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles. The film will be produced by Ektaa Kapoor. Few days ago, producer Ektaa made the announcement about her new film ‘Vrushabha’ in collaboration with actor Mohanlal. Taking to Insta, Ektaa shared a picture featuring herself, her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.