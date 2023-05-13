Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunting their casual looks at airport; blushes as paps call them ‘Bhaiyaa Bhabhi’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a big fat Indian wedding at Suryagarh Palace in February 2023.

The couple has showcased PDA on multiple occasions since, starting from Bollywood parties to award functions. Latest video shows them blushing as paparazzi member addresses them as “bhaiya, bhabhi.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jetted off to an unknown location last night. The actress could be seen dressed in a beige coloured leather jacket and paired it up with white track pants.

White sneakers, a tan brown bag and sunglasses completed her airport look. Sid, on the other hand, donner a white t-shirt, oversized track pants and opted for a denim jacket to give it an edgy look.