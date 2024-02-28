Sizzling Shilpa Shetty ‘knocks’ over fans with sari gown photoshoot

Actress Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday floored her fans with her look of the day, as she wore a sari gown for an event. The actress, who was most recently seen in the action thriller series ‘Indian Police Force’, also cracked a ‘knock, knock’ joke, which is synonymous with diva Sara Ali Khan who is often seen sharing the punchline.

Shilpa took to social media and shared a string of photos in which she could be seen wearing a brown-coloured satin sari gown. It was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. She opted for glossy lips, contoured jawline, highlighted cheeks, and thick brows. For jewellery, she wore a minimal green-coloured locket and earrings.

The look was rounded off with a brown clutch.

She captioned the post as: “Knock, Knock…Who’s there?…Sari…Sari…Sorry, who?…Sari gown! #lookoftheday #ootd #workmode #eventdiaries.”

Her husband and businessman Raj Kundra commented on the post, saying: “My HOT milk chocolate.”

Shilpa’s younger sister and actress Shamita Shetty wrote: “Absolutely stunning.”

Tabu commented: “Oh my God.”

On the work front, Shilpa next has Kannada action film ‘KD – The Devil’ directed by Prem. The movie also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Sanjay Dutt.

–IANS

sp/arm