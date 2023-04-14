Soni Razdan shares Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding pictures on their first anniversary

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married a year ago. On Friday, as the couple completed their first year as wife and husband, Alia’s mom, Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share their wedding photos.

Soni also wrote a heartfelt caption along with their throwback pictures as she wished Alia and Ranbir a ‘joyous journey’ ahead.

Soni wrote in her caption with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s photos, “On this day last year my sweethearts promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards…”