scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her

Sunny Leone, who is also a mum-of-three, has revealed what a normal day in her life looks like and she says every single day is different for her.

By Agency News Desk
Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her
Sunny Leone in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Sunny Leone, who is also a mum-of-three, has revealed what a normal day in her life looks like and she says every single day is different for her. Sunny, whose film Kennedy will be premiering at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, in a conversation she said: “Well, right before this interview I was in a meeting at my children’s school and then I was in an interview.”

“Then I will go pick them up and then do more work. Then I would go to another meeting. Then I would do more stuff with my kids… Every single day is very different. I am very thankful that I get to balance it all out with my family.”

What is the tough part of being an actor?

“I think the difficult thing that maybe some people are facing is maybe navigating through what is correct. What you should do and what you shouldn’t do and how jobs are acquired now versus some of the other methods that were used in the past that’s difficult.”

“I think social media and influencers have definitely changed the name of the game and how different celebrities function.I have always been a part of social media so that’s not like a huge.”

‘Kennedy’ is directed by Anurag Kashyap, it also stars Rahul Bhatt. The neo-noir thriller film marks the third collaboration of Kashyap and Bhat after ‘Ugly’ (2013) and ‘Dobaaraa’ (2022).

The film follows the story of an insomniac former cop, Kennedy, who has been presumed dead for years. ‘Kennedy’, an insomniac ex-police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation.

‘Kennedy’ premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023. It is also being premiered at 2023 Sydney Film Festival and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI
Next article
Molecules in vegetables like cauliflower can help to ease lung infection: Study
This May Also Interest You
Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid on the road, Xavi in the stands for Round 2 matches (Preview)

News

Anuraj Chahal on playing Armaan in 'Udaariyaan': It's stark contrast to my real-life persona

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Jamshedpur ride Ashley's strike for first win in league

News

Preity Zinta recalls fond memories of Sussanne Khan: She would make best sandwiches

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters face Bengaluru FC in must-win Southern Derby

News

Timothée Chalamet also wanted to be cast in ‘Barbie’

News

Bebika Dhurve surprises Abhishek Malhan as she visits him at the hospital

Technology

Global smartphone shipments to hit decade low in 2023, Apple near top spot

News

Aaliya Siddiqui and Aashika Bhatia visit Abhishek Malhan at the hospital

News

Demi Moore posts pic of daughter in agonising throes of childbirth

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors remove over 15 kg cyst from woman that made her look pregnant

News

Alisha Parveen: My mother instilled love of theatre within me

Technology

India's traditional PC market declines 15.3% in June quarter, HP leads

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu channels her inner ‘desi Barbie’ as she shares her ‘feels’

News

Manisha Rani visits Siddhivinayak Temple and seen wearing locket given by Abhishek Malhan

News

Arjun Kapoor's mantra is 'Life is short, make your weekends long'

Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat Nephrology Association ends strike, awaits govt response

Sports

Para Powerlifting Worlds: India's Parmjeet aims to change colour of his historic medal in Dubai

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US